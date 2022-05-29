‘I had him running like a b-tch’ - Rolly Romero demands Gervonta Davis rematch after KO loss

Never let it be said that Rolly Romero lacks in confidence. The former WBA interim lightweight champion faced off against noted-power-punching champ Gervonta Davis for the unified belt on Saturday, May 28th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The bout was a reasonably competitive one through five rounds, with both men throwing in volume, but connecting at a fairly low rate. Or at least that’s how it was going right up until late in the 6th round, when Romero decided to step in on a body-head three punch combo. He never saw the Davis left hook that clubbed him on the counter and sent him crashing to the mat.

The result was the first loss of Romero’s six-year pro boxing career, and another notch in the belt for Davis—whose unbeaten record now runs out to 27-0. But, while the loss couldn’t have possibly been more definitive, it doesn’t seem to have dimmed Romero’s view that he was the better man in the ring between the two of them.

“I won all six rounds,” Romero told reporters at a post-fight presser. “I won every moment of that fight. I exposed him, and we need to run that shit back.”

“I want Gervonta Davis again,” Romero continued, when asked who he’d like to fight next. “I was winning that f-cking fight and I just got hit with a clean shot, that’s all... I want Gervonta Davis again, I exposed his ass, and everybody in this room knows it.

“I had him running like a bitch the entire fight. And, like I said, he got a nice shot in. That’s all that happened. He got hurt multiple times, and he ran around. He was terrified of me, and I doubt he’ll do the rematch again.”

As for Davis, questions after this win have mostly been around whether or not he’ll stay with Premier Boxing Champions and Mayweather promotions. Lately Davis has talked about wanting to be in control of his own career, and there’s been talk of a potential fight with Ryan Garcia. Whether any of that actually comes to fruition, however, remains to be seen.