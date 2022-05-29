Videos: False alarm about active shooter after Davis vs Romero causes stampede that injures at least 10

Shortly after the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero boxing match ended and fans started leaving, chaos ensued at the Barclays Center, with multiple reports of possible gunshots being heard by those in the arena. Police say it was a false alarm with no active shooter, but the panic still caused a stampede with hundreds of people running for their lives.

At least 10 people were reportedly injured and brought to the hospital after the incident.

Panicked crowd inside the Barclays. People running after the Tank Davis fight. Not sure what happened pic.twitter.com/OgwdwWQaU0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 29, 2022

People in the arena such as tennis star Naomi Osaka and media members Chris Mannix and Mike Coppinger tweeted about the frightening situation as it was happening.

Sound of gunshots inside Barclays Center — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

Frightening moments. Hundreds of fans started to rush back into the arena from the concourse. People -- including media -- ducking for cover. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

A Barclays Center security supervisor told ESPN there was a person with a gun in the main plaza that led to a stampede back into the arena. Multiple people transported to hospital. Official estimated approximately a dozen injuries. Among them: a concussion and an elbow injury. https://t.co/LPfMO5qPzT — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 29, 2022

An NYPD detective told ESPN they were looking into the possibility there was a shooting. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 29, 2022

Omg I think someone was shooting at Barclay's just now. Huge stampede near the exit. Literally had to jump on the floor for cover. #Barclayscenter #stampede #DavisvsRomero pic.twitter.com/vKZntop40H — Thakidfrombk (@thakidfrombk) May 29, 2022

No shots were fired inside Barclays, a source told SI. Whatever happened took place just outside the building. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

More details came in soon after, with Police telling Coppinger that “there was no gun whatsoever.” Detective Dave Navarro of the NYPD called it a “sound disturbance,” saying there were “no shots fired” and no arrests that were made.

“No shots fired, nobody injured by shots fired. Sound disturbance,” Detective Navarro told ESPN. “No arrests. Nobody seriously injured. What that sound disturbance was, I do not know, but it got to the point people started running back into Barclays.”

“It’s a large crowd condition. No shots fired. No one shot outside the Barclay’s Center,” another NYPD spokesperson told The New York Post.

Scary moment as crowds pour back into Barclays Center, my fear was a shooting but those fears proved unfounded. pic.twitter.com/pcBdfwWplt — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 29, 2022

Whatever the sound was, it scared a lot of people at the arena, causing a panic and a stampede that reportedly had at least 10 people transported to the hospital.

“We’re used to brawls at boxing events but recent headlines and the panic of the crowd made many of us worried that our worst fears would come true,” boxing writer Songalia told the New York Post.

“(People were) definitely frightened, it wasn’t like they were just moving back inside to get away from a few people throwing punches. It was as if they were running for their lives.”

This incident comes on the heels of the Uvalde school shooting just four days ago, along with several other mass shootings in the US this year.