Videos: False alarm about active shooter after Davis vs Romero causes stampede that injures at least 10

There was a stampede at the Barclays Center, with people running for their lives thinking there was another shooting.

By Anton Tabuena
Davis vs Romero fight in NYC Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Shortly after the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero boxing match ended and fans started leaving, chaos ensued at the Barclays Center, with multiple reports of possible gunshots being heard by those in the arena. Police say it was a false alarm with no active shooter, but the panic still caused a stampede with hundreds of people running for their lives.

At least 10 people were reportedly injured and brought to the hospital after the incident.

People in the arena such as tennis star Naomi Osaka and media members Chris Mannix and Mike Coppinger tweeted about the frightening situation as it was happening.

More details came in soon after, with Police telling Coppinger that “there was no gun whatsoever.” Detective Dave Navarro of the NYPD called it a “sound disturbance,” saying there were “no shots fired” and no arrests that were made.

“No shots fired, nobody injured by shots fired. Sound disturbance,” Detective Navarro told ESPN. “No arrests. Nobody seriously injured. What that sound disturbance was, I do not know, but it got to the point people started running back into Barclays.”

“It’s a large crowd condition. No shots fired. No one shot outside the Barclay’s Center,” another NYPD spokesperson told The New York Post.

Whatever the sound was, it scared a lot of people at the arena, causing a panic and a stampede that reportedly had at least 10 people transported to the hospital.

“We’re used to brawls at boxing events but recent headlines and the panic of the crowd made many of us worried that our worst fears would come true,” boxing writer Songalia told the New York Post.

“(People were) definitely frightened, it wasn’t like they were just moving back inside to get away from a few people throwing punches. It was as if they were running for their lives.”

This incident comes on the heels of the Uvalde school shooting just four days ago, along with several other mass shootings in the US this year.

