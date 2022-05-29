Davis vs Romero results, video: Watch Gervonta Davis land picture perfect KO on Rolando Romero

Three-division boxing champ Gervonta Davis headlined a PPV event on Saturday night, having a WBA lightweight title clash against Rolando Romero. Both fighters came in undefeated, with the massive favorite in Davis at 26-0 and Romero at 14-0. After the contest, it was “Tank” that keeps his unbeaten record intact.

As Romero came in, Davis landed a perfectly timed counter left hook that dropped him and ended the fight in the sixth round. Gervonta seemed to have relished the KO win a little extra, especially after all the talk during the build up.

“I didn’t even throw it that hard. He ran right to it,” Davis said about the perfect counter punch, comparing it to the time Manny Pacquiao got knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez.

Stats also showed that Davis only landed 25 punches throughout the contest, but he only needed that one big punch to win it.

Official result: Gervonta Davis TKOs Rolando Romero, 2:30 of Round 6

Watch highlights from the boxing main event below:

