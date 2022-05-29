Grappling Report: British athletes dominate at Grapplefest 12; Tackett subs opponent 100 lbs heavier

Grapplefest 12 featured a number of ADCC trials winners competing and gave fans something of a preview of what the 2022 world championships might look like. In the end it was the British qualifiers who impressed the most in their home country, as both Eoghan O’Flanagan and Ashley Williams won against tough opposition. O’Flanagan fought first and caught Jon ‘Thor’ Blank in a picture-perfect Triangle choke to win the under 90kgs title.

Williams was up next against fellow trials winner Keith Krikorian and the pair had an incredibly tough match with plenty of back-and-forth action. Williams earned a decision win in the end and set the stage for an epic rematch at ADCC 2022. In the main event, PJ Barch took on Dante Leon for the under 80kgs title and ended up defeating the IBJJF no gi world champion by decision in an exciting match

Demian Maia to take on Ben Henderson at Polaris 20

The fourth edition of Polaris Squads is just a matter of weeks away and the half-time superfight has just been announced. While Team USA and Team Brazil take a rest between intense matches against one another, two UFC veterans will take to the mats to battle it out. Continuing the national theme, Demian Maia will be representing Brazil in a match against America’s Benson Henderson.

Both men have reached the very peak of the MMA mountain, with Maia challenging for UFC titles in both the Middleweight and Welterweight division while Henderson is best known for his reign as the Lightweight world champion. While Maia is undoubtedly one of the best grapplers to ever step in the cage, Henderson was an talented grappler in his own right and it’ll be interesting to see how these two match on the night.

Andrew Tackett overcomes a massive 100lbs weight difference

FloGrappling’s latest invention, the Ultimate Fighter-style grappling reality show Who’s Next, is only a handful of episodes into it’s first season and it’s already produced an incredible moment. 6’7” and 275lbs recent ADCC trials winner Daniel ‘Big Dan’ Manasoiu was undoubtedly the most physically-imposing man in the tournament and he was challenged by Andrew Tackett, a Brazilian Fight Factory brown belt over 100lbs lighter than him.

Tackett was given some sage advice by his coach on the show, Craig Jones, and he utilized it to absolute perfection. He was aggressive both physically and verbally, clearly getting into Manasoiu’s head and taking advantage of the first opportunity that presented itself. After fending off an early leglock attempt, Tackett took Manasoiu’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke to earn his place in the next round of the tournament.

Roberto Satoshi eager to compete against old BJJ rival Charles Oliveira

Roberto ‘Satoshi’ De Souza and Charles Oliveira were rivals on the BJJ mats long before either man embarked on their successful MMA career, meeting as far back as their blue belt days. Now Oliveira has established himself as one of the top fighters in the world by winning the UFC Lightweight world championship and despite being stripped recently, is still the favourite to regain his title at the next opportunity.

De Souza on the other hand has put together an amazing 14-1 professional record that saw him rise to the top of his promotion, RIZIN FF. His latest fight at RIZIN 35 saw him simultaneously defend his title and avenge his only professional MMA loss against Johnny Case and after his victory, he was clear in saying that a potential future fight against Oliveira is something that ‘motivates him’.

