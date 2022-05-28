KSW 70 highlights - Pudzian melts ex-middleweight champ Materla with massive uppercut

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki finds itself alone at the top of the heap for MMA events this weekend, with their KSW 70 fight card, featuring former ‘world’s strongest man’ and current MMA star Mariusz Pudzianowski taking on former KSW middleweight champ Michal Materla. The card aired live internationally on KSWTV and European streaming service ViaPlay on Saturday, May 28th.

Alongside the freak-fight main event, the card featured the KSW return of former heavyweight UFC talent Daniel Omielanczuk. Omielanczuk first fought for Poland’s premiere MMA promotion back in 2009, losing back-to-back fights before going on a 14-1-1 run that saw him signed to the UFC. Omielanczuk went 3-5 with the UFC before being released in 2018. He was 6-4 in the 4 years following, before returning to KSW agaainst Ricardo Prasel.

Check out the full results and highlights below.

MAIN EVENT: Marius Pudzianowski (17-7) def. Michal Materla (31-9) via KO (uppercut) at 1:47 of Round 1

Not a lot to say for this one. Two big beefy dudes swangin’ and Pudzian came away the victor. That marks 5-striaght victories for the 45-year-old former strongman. For Materla, it’s his first defeat since getting iced by Roberto Soldic back in 2020.

CO-MAIN EVENT: Ricardo Prasel (13-3) def. Daniel Omielanczuk (25-13) via Sub (Achilles Lock) at 1:38 of Round 1

Omielanczuk started this bout firing on all the right cylinders, landing a couple good shots, before catching a kick and using it to chase his opponent to the mats. Unfortunately for him, that’s exactly the opportunity Prasel needed. Once on his back, he wrapped up an ankle and it was just a matter of time before Omielanczuk had to tap. The loss marks 3-straight defeats for the UFC vet, and makes two straight wins for the Brazilian, who seems likely to fight Phil De Fries for the KSW heavyweight belt in the near future.

Ricardo Prasel submits Daniel Omielanczuk in the 1st round with a heel hook!!



Prasel (+475 underdog) after the fight: "Hey! Fuck your underdog" lmao pic.twitter.com/ZBjU8ZaInB — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) May 28, 2022

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT: Ivan Erslan (12-1) def. Rafal Kijanczuk (11-5) via KO (punches) at 3:31 of Round 1

Streaking Croatian talent Ivan Ersan continued his rise. The 12-1 fighter out of American Top Team Zagreb needed just one big exchange with Kijanczuk to get the stoppage, putting an end to the Polish light heavyweight’s 3-fight win streak in the process. After the win Erslan called out current champ Ibragim Chuzhigaev, and former champ Tomasz Narkun. Narkun is the lone loss on Erslan’s record to date.

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT: Marek Samociuk (4-2) def. Izuagbe Ugonoh (1-2) via TKO (GnP) at 3:38 of Round 1

Former Wotore moat-fighting standout Marek Samociuk continues his foray into MMA with a rematch of his 2021 bout against Izuagbe Ugonoh. Last time around, Samociuk rode out a terrible first round before getting a quick takedown for a dominant finish early in the second frame. This time, there was no second round needed.

Justification Earned ✅



Marek Samociuk finishes Izu Ugonoh & puts to bed any doubts about their first fight! #KSW70 pic.twitter.com/Dk7GbyPcFo — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 28, 2022

OTHER RESULTS:

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT: Bartosz Lesko (12-2) def. Damian Piwowarczyk (5-1) via UD

MIDDLEWEIGHT: Radoslaw Paczuski (4-0) def. Jason Wilnis (2-1) via TKO (injury) at 1:46 of Round 3.

Unfortunate ending for this one. Jason Wilson slips throwing a kick and badly dislocates his finger falling to the mat. #KSW70 pic.twitter.com/mYcxgD7cO0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 28, 2022

Before turning to MMA, Wilnis was a longtime Glory kickboxing star with victories over Alex Pereira, Joe Schilling , Simon Marcus, and Israel Adesanya.

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT: Anita Bekus (6-2) def. Roberta Zocco (3-4) via UD

188 LB. CATCHWEIGHT: Albert Odzimkowski (12-6) def. Tommy Quinn (9-6) via TKO (arm injury) at 2:56 of Round 1

OH NO!!



Tommy Quinn suffers a horrific elbow injury as a result of @OdzimkowskiMMA's takedown. #KSW70 pic.twitter.com/UAg3SFdx1Y — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 28, 2022

163 LB. CATCHWEIGHT: Francisco Barrio (10-2) def. Lukasz Rajewski (11-8) via Sub (RNC) at 2:52 of Round 2