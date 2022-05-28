‘Is the whole roster scared or what?’ Nate Diaz still looking for a fight, Tony Ferguson responds

Nate Diaz is still looking for a fight and will be ready to go in July.

He’s still without an opponent, however, which is why the UFC veteran took to Twitter on Thursday to put the entire UFC roster on notice.

“UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what?” Diaz, who has just one fight left on his UFC contract, Tweeted yesterday.

The Californian probably wasn’t expecting Tony Ferguson to answer the call, who responded to Diaz in a matter of hours.

Diaz vs. Ferguson makes for an intriguing stylistic matchup and is a great fit for both fighters at this current juncture in their respective careers.

Diaz will be looking to put on a show in what could be his final fight in the promotion, whereas Ferguson, who is on a four-fight losing streak, could be fighting for his place on the UFC roster.

This has all the makings of a classic, but it’s up to the UFC matchmakers to make it happen. It will be interesting to see where both fighters go from here.