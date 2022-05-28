‘I’ve legit had harder spars’ — Michael ‘Venom’ Page calls for rematch with Logan Storley

Michael Page wants to run it back with Logan Storley after the Briton feels he was hard done by in their interim welterweight title fight at Bellator London earlier this month.

Page, otherwise known as ‘MVP’, dropped a split decision to Storley at London’s SSE Arena but left the cage without hardly a scratch.

Storley used his wrestling to control Page on the ground for the majority of the contest but landed no significant strikes in the process, leading to criticism from Bellator CEO Scott Coker who thought that MVP should have won the fight.

Page takes full responsibility for the loss but doesn’t feel he was involved in an actual fight, which is why ‘Venom’ wants to run it back with Storley ASAP.

Per his own words, Page has had “harder spars” in the gym.

“I’m a very petty person,” Page told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn in a recent interview (h/t MMA News). “He’s won but not in any kind of spectacular fashion. I’ve legit had harder spars. The reason I say it that way is because physically I don’t have a bruise, I don’t have a sore, I don’t have an ache. Anything. It doesn’t even feel like I’ve had a five-round fight. That’s probably the most frustrating thing about it, is losing in a way where I know for a fact I could go into a fight this weekend and feel fine and be good to go. I know he couldn’t say the same.”

Page is 6-1 in his last seven fights and is currently #2 in the Bellator welterweight rankings.