Boxing odds: Gervonta Davis predicted to finish Rolando Romero

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will be tonight’s setting where WBA lightweight champion, Gervonta Davis, will defend his belt against his challenger, Rolando Romero. Bloody Elbow is here to provide the betting odds and a few prop best for this championship affair.

The oddsmakers are projecting “Tank” Davis (26-0, 24 KO’s) to get the job done here, and have him listed as a -900 betting favorite. Betting 100 dollars at that line only stands to profit a mere $11.11. As for his challenger Romero (14-0, 12 KO’s), he is being offered up as a +550 underdog. A $100 gamble on Rolando’s moneyline stands to see a much more lucrative return of $550.

With power residing on both sides, the bookies are banking on this lightweight title fight ending early. The proposition bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is positioned with a heavily favored line of -550, with a +350 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

Packing quite the punch, Gervonta has been forecasted to find a finish to retain his title. The exotic bet ‘Davis wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ holds a strongly favored tick of -300. As for his less accomplished, yet still heavy handed, opposition, the wager ‘Romero wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is on deck with a hefty underdog tag of +750.

Check out the betting odds for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, courtesy of DraftKings:

Be sure to subscribe to our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our podcast content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!