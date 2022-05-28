Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero live stream, results updates, PPV cost, start time

It’s a UFC-free weekend but it’s another big Saturday night for boxing, as WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (26-0, 24 KOs) is set for a pay-per-view main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. His opponent is undefeated puncher Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs), who is taking by far the biggest step up in his career and has more or less talked his way into this grudge match.

Davis is one of the most entertaining fighters to watch in all of boxing and only two men have ever gone the distance against him. With the way Romero fights, this figures to not require the scorecards. That said, Romero is a huge underdog and unsurprisingly ‘Tank’ is a -1100 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. We can only hope that this will be more competitive than the odds suggest, but it should at least produce action.

Bloody Elbow has live coverage of tonight’s event, which is exclusively on Showtime PPV with a start time of 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. If you want to order the PPV in the US and Canada it’ll run you $74.99 whether through Showtime’s online service, traditional cable/satellite, or the PPV.com service. International viewers can watch the live stream on Fite.tv in the embedded player below. The free two-fight preliminary card stream begins at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, and you can watch it at the top of the page.

Main Card (9 PM ET)

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero, 12 rounds - Est. ring walk between 11-11:30 PM ET/8-8:30 PM PT

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12 rounds

Jesus Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria, 10 rounds

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez, 10 rounds

Preliminary Card Live Stream (7 PM ET)

Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams, 10 rounds

Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds

PPV Live Stream (International viewers only)