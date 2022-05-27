UFC reveals Paddy Pimblett’s next opponent for London card

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett will take on lightweight prospect Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 211 in London, England on July 23, BBC Sport confirmed on Friday.

The Liverpool fighter has taken the UFC by storm since signing with the promotion in 2021 and has quickly become one of the organization’s biggest British stars.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ stole the show earlier this year at UFC London where he defeated Mexican fighter Rodrigo Vargas via submission. Pimblett finished Vargas in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

Should he win his next fight, Pimblett will look to sign a new six-figure deal with the UFC. The 27-year-old currently makes more money outside the cage where he serves as a brand ambassador for Barstool Sports.

His UFC London opponent, Jordan Leavitt, is 3-1 in the UFC since making his promotional debut in 2020. The Syndicate MMA fighter holds victories over Matt Wiman, Matt Sayles, and Trey Ogden.

UFC Fight Night 211: Aspinall vs. Blaydes, which will feature Pimblett vs. Leavitt on the main card, takes place at London’s O2 Arena on July 23.