Cormier thinks McGregor will return to the Octagon against a man that ‘has taken the UFC by storm’

Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor will return to the cage against Michael Chandler.

“DC” would prefer “The Notorious” complete his trilogy with Nate Diaz, who he is more evenly matched with, but thinks the UFC will match him up with Chandler instead.

“Who he should fight is Nate Diaz,” Cormier told ESPN (h/t MMA Junkie). “They should complete this trilogy. It’s a massive fight. Both guys are not necessarily in the title picture right now. It’s a fun fight. We’ve seen it twice and both of them have delivered. I think it’s evenly matched, so I think he should fight Nate Diaz. Who I believe he will fight is Michael Chandler because Michael Chandler has taken the UFC by storm.”

Chandler has, indeed, taken the UFC by storm since joining the promotion in 2021, blitzing through Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson as well as participating in a Fight of the Year candidate with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

‘Iron Mike’ most recently fought at UFC 274 where he knocked out ‘El Cucuy’ with a front kick to the face in what UFC president Dana White described as one of the most vicious knockouts he’s ever seen. Chandler called out McGregor in his post-fight interview.

“Conor McGregor, you gotta come back and fight somebody! I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I wanna up the stakes: I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest, and I want you at your best.”

“You and me, at 170, this summer, this fall, this winter, holler at your boy! God bless! I’ll see you at the top!”

McGregor responded in a since-deleted Tweet where he congratulated Chandler on his victory and said he would be game to fight the former Bellator lightweight champion when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”