Marvin Vettori goes after ‘scumbag’ Conor McGregor for Dariush snub

Almost a year removed from his catastrophic injury again Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor appears to be waiting in the reeds and ready to strike again. And the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has hinted that he’d like to return in a title fight situation (something recent champion Charles Oliveira seems a-OK with).

The lightweight title picture is a little clogged right now. Oliveira, who lost the belt on the scales at UFC 274 and then blasted through Justin Gaethje, is almost certain to fight for the vacant title. His opponent seems to be one of either Islam Makhachev or Beneil Dariush.

McGregor recently made it very clear that he didn’t think Dariush was suited for the grand stage of a championship fight. He wrote on Twitter that he felt the UFC’s sixth ranked lightweight was “the biggest nobody in the company.”

That off-hand comment stirred a big reaction from former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori. He shot back at McGregor, whom he called a ‘scumbag’.

What a bitch @TheNotoriousMMA

You couldn’t last 2 min with Beneil and that’s just a fact.

You are scumbag, I hope to see you soon https://t.co/FoQcJfNjrH — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) May 26, 2022

“You couldn’t last 2 minutes with Beneil and that’s just a fact,” claimed the Italian. “You are scumbag, I hope I see you soon.”

Vettori trains at Kings MMA with Dariush. Both men are also represented by the same manager (a manager known to make social media posts using his clients’ accounts).

Said manager got in on the McGregor bashing act, too, using his own Twitter account, of course.

I hop in with you @beneildariush will kill this punk https://t.co/1BkkmItarH — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 26, 2022

Vettori beat Paulo Costa last time out, rebounding from his defeat to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It is rumoured that Vettori will be fighting former champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC Paris on September 3. He is currently ranked third at 185 lbs.

Dariush was supposed to fight Makhachev in February. However, he was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury. Dariush is currently on a seven fight winning streak with recent victories over Tony Ferguson, Carlos Diego Ferreira and Drakkar Klose.