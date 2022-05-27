UFC Vegas 57 to be headlined by Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot

The UFC have settled on who will be fighting in the main event at UFC Vegas 57 on June 25. And they have selected two overseas fighters who are currently towards the bottom end of the lightweight rankings.

EuroSport Nederland reports that Armenia’s Arman Tsarukyan will face Mateusz Gamrot in that slot.

| #UFCVegas57 | Het main event op 25 juni is eindelijk bekend. Een lichtgewicht partij tussen Arman Tsarukyan en Mateusz Gamrot staat gepland voor vijf ronden. https://t.co/HYPL9UrOWZ — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) May 26, 2022

Tsarukyan is currently ranked 11th at 155 lbs. He’s on a five fight winning streak with wins over Joel Alvarez, Christos Giagos and Matt Frevola. His only loss in the UFC came in his promotional debut; to current top contender Islam Makhachev.

Tsarukyan earned Performance of the Night honours for his last two fights, both of which he ended via TKO.

Gamrot is a former KSW lightweight and featherweight champion. He switched over to the Octagon in 2020 and lost in his promotional debut. He came unstuck versus Guram Kutateladze, losing by split decision. That was his first loss in his 18 fight career.

Since that disappointment Gamrot has won three straight, with a KO over Scott Holtzman, a submission of Jeremy Stephens and a TKO of Carlos Diego Ferreira.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot is expected to also feature Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi, Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jinh Yu Frey vs. Vanessa Demopoulos.