The Level Change Podcast 174: Shevchenko eyeing champ-champ status, Wink talks judging

Episode 174 discussion: Valentina Shevchenko eyeing champ-champ status, Tsarukyan-Gamrot to headline fight night card, Mike Winkeljohn weighs in on scoring, UFC Vegas 55 review

By Stephie Haynes
TLC Hosts: Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander & Victor Rodriguez | Podcasts Produced by Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 174

Mike Winkeljohn trashes judging of Holly Holm’s loss to Ketlen Vieira - 7:30

Valentina Shevchenko eyeing champ-champ status - 20:07

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlines UFC show on June 25th - 29:47

Alistair Overeem to take on Badr Hari one more time - 40:13

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 46:21

Mookie: Lombard, JDS, Njokuani, Pereira, Holm (2-2-1)

Stephie: Lombard, JDS, Njokuani, Ponzinibbio, Holm (1-3-1)

Victor: Silva, JDS, Njokuani, Ponzinibbio, Holm (1-3-1)

STANDINGS - 47:48

Mookie: 52-34-2

Stephie: 49-37-2

Victor: 49-37-2

