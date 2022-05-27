Jailton Almeida wants to stay at heavyweight, calls out Andrei Arlovski

Light heavyweight Jailton Almeida liked the feeling of fighting at heavyweight.

After moving up a division to face Parker Porter on short notice at UFC Vegas 55 and finishing the fight in the first round, the Brazilian felt good about his performance and wants to try it again against a seasoned veteran.

On his official Twitter account, Jailton called out former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, praising the veteran’s current streak and track record. Given how the ‘Pitbull’ hardly ever turns fights down and is used to facing rising prospects, the Brazilian believes he has a good chance of getting his wish granted.

Essa notícia será triste para alguns, mas eu q gostei da ideia de lutar na categoria dos pesos pesados! Me senti mt mais forte nessa divisão| Think this news will be sad for some,but I liked the idea of ​​fighting in the heavyweight division! I feel much stronger in this division — Jailton Almeida “Malhadinho” (@Malhadinho_UFC) May 26, 2022

“I think these news will be sad for some, but I liked the idea of fighting in the heavyweight division. I feel much stronger in this division.”

“You’re on a six-fight win streak in seven fights. Besides, he has always taken anyone in his career. I’m sure it won’t be now that he’s going to refuse the first one.” Almeida wrote, while tagging Arlovski, UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Mick Maynard.

In his last outing, Almeida (16-2) submitted Porter via rear-naked choke, putting him on a two-fight winning streak in the Octagon, with a TKO victory over Danilo Marques before that. The 30-year-old’s last defeat happened in January 2018, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Bruno Assis.