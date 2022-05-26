Charles Oliveira says Conor McGregor is on the run: I’m a problem for him, and he knows it

Charles Oliveira isn’t giving up on his proposed money fight with Conor McGregor.

“Do Bronx” called out “The Notorious” following his spectacular submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 and, although he was criticized for it, the Brazilian is still adamant that it’s the right fight to make.

Oliveira believes McGregor is now running scared and claims the Irishman doesn’t want to fight him because he knows it would be a nightmare matchup for him.

“I think when we’re on a losing streak, we should think a lot about who our next opponent will be, right?” Oliveira told Face Off’s Luis Coutinho in a recent interview. “I think for some time now, he’s been thinking a lot that I’m the division problem. That I’m a problem to fight him. And I think the answer has already been given, right? He ran, is in shock at what could happen.” [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends on YouTube]

McGregor is expected to return to the UFC at welterweight but the 33-year-old admits he’s rather intrigued by the Oliveira matchup, boasting in a since-deleted Tweet that he’s ‘unbeaten against Brazil’.

Both Oliveira and McGregor are expected to return to the Octagon by the end of the year although McGregor could be shelved until 2023 due to his leg injury.