Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot confirmed for UFC Paris

Katlyn Chookagian meant it when she said ‘that French chick can get it’ following her split decision win over Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 54 two weeks ago.

It appears as though the UFC liked that callout from Chookagian, who is now expected to share the Octagon with Manon Fiorot at the first-ever UFC Paris set for Sept. 3 at Accor Arena. Olivier Angelini of BoxeMag.com was first to report the fight.

Chookagian has won four consecutive fights since losing to Jéssica Andrade via first-round technical knockout at UFC Fight Island 6. The ‘Blonde Fighter’ defeated Cynthia Calvillo, Viviane Araújo and Jennifer Maia (again) by unanimous decision and fought out of her previous UFC contract. She eventually signed a new one and met the aforementioned Ribas in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded outing. The win over Ribas saw Chookagian break the record for most wins in the women’s flyweight division, which is now nine.

Fiorot went from newcomer to contender in the flyweight division a little over a year after joining the UFC. The ‘Beast’ went 3-0 in 2021, earning second-round technical knockouts of Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci as well as a unanimous decision over Mayra Bueno Silva. Her next fight was against a one-time title challenger in Maia, who she bested by decision at UFC on ESPN 33 this past March. A win over another one-time title challenger would certainly give Fiorot a boost in the rankings, and the No. 6 ranked contender has an opportunity to do it on home soil.

UFC Paris is reportedly headlined by a heavyweight fight between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Also rumored to happen at this event is Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori, a middleweight fight that was originally scheduled for UFC 275 but then postponed after the ‘Reaper’ suffered an injury.