Did Roy Jones Jr. just call out Anderson Silva? Boxing legend tells Silva to ‘stay ready’

Roy Jones Jr. finally got round to watching Anderson Silva’s latest boxing match as the former multi-division champion congratulated ‘The Spider’ on his dominant performance against Bruno Machado on Saturday.

That wasn’t all, though, as Jones — a long-time idol of Silva’s — teased a possible boxing match with the former UFC middleweight champion.

Jones, now 53, told 47-year-old Silva to ‘stay ready so I don’t have to’.

“I see y’a Anderson. I’m impressed so I ain’t gone sleep on y’a. Just in case. Lol. Stay ready so I don’t have to get ready. Lol. But good work though. Congratulations,” Jones posted on Instagram yesterday.

Jones last fought in Nov. 2020 at Triller Fight Club where he fought heavyweight legend Mike Tyson to a draw. The dual American-Russian citizen has been linked to a fight with Silva since back in 2009 when ‘The Spider’ KO’d Forrest Griffin in iconic fashion at UFC 101.

A lot has changed since then, though, and although Silva is currently enjoying somewhat of a career revival in boxing, the UFC legend no longer appears to be interested in what was once his dream matchup.

“I’ve been talking about this fight for many, many years ago,” Silva told the media prior to his KO victory over Tito Ortiz. “First of all, I respect and I’m a big fan of Roy Jones. I try to copy Roy Jones in my entire life because he’s amazing, and I respect Mr. Roy a lot, and I don’t think this fight would happen right now.”