The MMA Depressed-us: The Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2 episode

The UFC has a break in the schedule, but there’s no rest for the wicked. The MMA Depressed-us is back to fill the gap in the calendar with a tour through some of mixed martial arts’ most notorious blunders.

This time around, however, we had to celebrate the recent emergence of one of the worst fights in MMA history. Carla Esparza vs. Rose Namajunas 2, at UFC 274 earlier this month, was an all time historic bad fight. There’s no way we could pass up dedicating a show to it. So that’s what we did. We’re watching Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 back-to-back-to-back. 3x the inaction, 3x the complete lack of fun. Sit back and enjoy.

As always, we’re watching the fights on ESPN+ & Fight Pass. We start each bout from the beginning of the video. If you want to sync up and watch along with us, just press play when Zane counts down to “go”. If you’re watching the fights on another medium Connor will try and tell you when round 1 begins so you can start your video there.

INTRO: 0:26

TAKE ONE: 3:54

TAKE TWO: 40:12

TAKE THREE: 1:13:56

FIN: 1:46:37

