‘Maybe he tested positive’ — Marlon Vera calls into question Henry Cejudo’s retirement

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera can’t for the life of him work out why Henry Cejudo decided to retire only to return to competition two years later.

One explanation that makes sense, according to ‘Chito’, is that ‘Triple’ was worried about testing positive for PEDs and decided to retire before he got caught by USADA.

Either that or Cejudo didn’t calculate his expenses properly and is coming out of retirement to make some money (yea, probably that).

“It’s weird he retires and now wants to come back,” Vera said during a recent interview with The Schmo (h/t Sportskeeda). “Maybe he tested positive and they told him it is positive so he retired and now he’s coming back. The little [expletive] is probably putting something inside maybe, who knows...

“Maybe he’s broke, maybe he want to get that [money] again,” he added. “This fighting thing is all good when you’re fighting [but] the moment you stop fighting, if you don’t have something figured out, you’re gonna be f****d, so most of these fools win a fight and they want to spend the whole money.”

Cejudo was formerly considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, having won titles at both flyweight and bantamweight and becoming the first fighter to dethrone Demetrious Johnson and snap ‘DJ’s’ thirteen-fight win streak. The Olympic gold medallist recently re-entered USADA’s drug-testing pool and is expected to make a comeback by the end of the year.