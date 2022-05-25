Dustin Poirier: Colby Covington knows what happened during our sparring sessions at ATT

What happens in the gym, stays in the gym.

That means Dustin Poirier isn’t going to tell the world what happened between him and Colby Covington during their old sparring sessions at American Top Team (ATT), but it’s probably safe to say ‘The Diamond’ got the better of ‘Chaos’ in the stand-up department.

Poirier admits Covington used to outwrestle him but hinted that there were plenty of times when he got the upper hand and gave his former teammate a good beating behind closed doors.

“And Colby knows what’s up. I’m not a scrap-and-tell kinda guy; I don’t say what happened, but he knows what’s happened those years in the gym,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Jon Fuentes of MMA News).

“And at the same time, I agree. I know he’s taken me down and ridden me out rounds, but he also knows a couple times what happened to him.”

Covington parted ways with ATT in 2020 after butting heads with several teammates at the gym, Poirier being chief among them. The two have been at odds ever since, with Poirier recently agreeing to a welterweight showdown with Covington on July 30th.

170Lbs July 30th ⭐️ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2022

Covington has yet to respond to Poirier but that’s likely because the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger is currently embroiled in a criminal spat with Jorge Masvidal, who is alleged to have attacked Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami and potentially caused a brain injury.