‘A stand-up battle wouldn’t be bad’ - Tony Ferguson wants Dustin Poirier next

Two weeks ago at UFC 274, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson suffered what could be the most devastating and brutal loss of his career. “El Cucuy” was looking good against Michael Chandler up until the 17-second mark of round two when he was hit by a front kick to the jaw, sending him face-first to the canvas and knocking him out cold.

Ferguson felt the sting of the loss until about a week after it happened, but these days, he seems to have fully bounced back to his old self. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the TUF 13 winner named his intended next opponent. Safe to say, he isn’t looking for a step down in competition.

“I would love to be able to fight Dustin Poirier. Obviously, he likes to go stand-up. A stand-up battle wouldn’t be bad,” he said,

The 38-year-old Ferguson (25-7) has been on a skid since 2020 and is now on his fourth consecutive loss after an impressive 12-fight win streak beginning in 2013. And for observers like Henry Cejudo, he would be better off taking on “winnable” opponents like Conor McGregor.