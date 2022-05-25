Former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera set for bare-knuckle boxing debut vs. Howard Davis at BKFC 26

Jimmie Rivera is set for his bare-knuckle boxing debut with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Coby Weinsier of MyMMANews reported that Rivera expects to debut against Howard Davis in a featherweight bout at BKFC 26 on June 24 at the HardRock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The promotion and Rivera confirmed the report on social media.

“Feels good to be back!” wrote Rivera on his Instagram.

Rivera signed with BKFC following his departure from the UFC this past August. ‘El Terror’ went 7-4 in 11 appearances in the Octagon. He earned wins over Pedro Munhoz, Urijah Faber and Thomas Almeida, but suffered defeat to Marlon Moraes, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan during his tenure. He has not fought since losing a unanimous decision to the aforementioned Munhoz in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded rematch at UFC Vegas 20.

Davis has fought twice for BKFC, defeating Rusty Crowder and Josh Wright at BKFC 22 and BKFC Fight Night: Ft. Lauderdale, respectively. The 27-year-old also has a win in professional boxing, a first-round knockout of Glendel Futrell at Fight Night 3 earlier this year. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the featherweight division of BKFC.

BKFC 26 is headlined by a welterweight championship fight between Luis Palomino and Elvin Brito. Palomino and Brito fought before at BKFC 10, where the ‘Baboon’ bested ‘El Bandido’ via unanimous decision. No other fights have been confirmed yet, so stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates to the event in the coming weeks.