MMA SQUARED: Goofanomics! - How Ari Emanuel ‘fixed’ UFC’s revenue stream, but created new vulnerability

This is Goofanomics 101, ya dummy.

By Chris Rini
Chris Rini
You don’t need a degree in Rocket Appliances to understand Goofanomics 101 (h/t to Ricky from TPB for that class)
All “lumpy” references can be referred to this Forbes article by the main man, Paul Gift. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

