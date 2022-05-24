UFC fighter rankings: Ketlen Vieira enters bantamweight title mix

While it was quite controversial, the main event of UFC Vegas 55 produced a new title challenger at women’s bantamweight. Ketlen Vieira didn’t do a ton to Holly Holm over five rounds, but it was enough to pull off a close split decision and move into the upper echelon at 135. People can debate the judging all the want, but it won’t change the result.

In other news, not much happened. Michel Pereira fought a great fight and took a victory over a game Santiago Ponzibbio. That got him into the rankings. After that? Pretty much nada.

Here’s a look at the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - Pereira enters at 14 following his co-main event win.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - Marina Rodriguez is up one to eight, with Holm falling to nine. Vieira enters the P4P list for the first time at 11. Yan Xiaonan, Mackenzie Dern, and Irene Aldana all drop a spot to 12 through 14 respectively.

Women’s Bantamweight - Vieira is up three spots to sit at two. Holm falls to three. Aldana is down to four, with Raquel Pennington dropping to five.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.