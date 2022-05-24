‘She slid in my DM’ - Masvidal fires back at Michel Pereira for creating ‘fake narrative’ in recent callout

After his win at UFC Vegas 55 on Saturday against Santiago Ponzinibbio, Michel Pereira had a few names in mind as a potential next opponent. Apart from Nate Diaz, the 28-year-old Brazilian also called out Jorge Masvidal to settle a personal “problem.”

“(Masvidal) sent an emoji to my wife. The (praying hands) emoji,” Pereira said at the post-fight scrum. “He sent it to my wife and didn’t send it to me.

“I never actually crossed paths with him, never had the chance to ask him. So I figured I really want to understand, but might as well understand inside the Octagon. So let’s just settle it over there.”

Not long after, “Gamebred” fired back. Not only did he blast Pereira for creating a “fake narrative” but he also posted a screenshot showing it was Pereira’s wife Gina Amir who initiated the private conversations over Instagram.

How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor pic.twitter.com/M5MwwuH2Le — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2022

Amir later released her own statement (H/T MMA Fighting).

Society is always looking for excitement and unfortunately drama sells- twisting the narrative to create a story that is false. I have never, and would never do anything to disrespect my marriage or my husband. This account as you can see, is a business account and way more than 1 person has access to it. This is not even the way I would speak. Not to mention it is from years ago and before I even knew Michel. Michel and I would appreciate respect as we are starting a family together. There is lots of hatred in this world we do not need to add to it. Peace and love to all of you.

Unfortunately, the involvement of wives and significant others in trash talking and gamesmanship has been a trend in MMA these days. And even with the big boss denouncing such actions, it doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.

As for Pereira (28-11, 2 NC), he is now on a five-fight win streak with the win over Ponzinibbio. He also took home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night on Saturday.