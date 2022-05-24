 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘She slid in my DM’ - Masvidal fires back at Michel Pereira for creating ‘fake narrative’ in recent callout

Jorge Masvidal responds to Michel Pereira after the latter issued a challenge for a potential fight.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Jorge Masvidal taunts Colby Covington during the UFC 272 pre-fight presser in March.
Jorge Masvidal taunts Colby Covington during the UFC 272 pre-fight presser in March.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

After his win at UFC Vegas 55 on Saturday against Santiago Ponzinibbio, Michel Pereira had a few names in mind as a potential next opponent. Apart from Nate Diaz, the 28-year-old Brazilian also called out Jorge Masvidal to settle a personal “problem.”

“(Masvidal) sent an emoji to my wife. The (praying hands) emoji,” Pereira said at the post-fight scrum. “He sent it to my wife and didn’t send it to me.

“I never actually crossed paths with him, never had the chance to ask him. So I figured I really want to understand, but might as well understand inside the Octagon. So let’s just settle it over there.”

Not long after, “Gamebred” fired back. Not only did he blast Pereira for creating a “fake narrative” but he also posted a screenshot showing it was Pereira’s wife Gina Amir who initiated the private conversations over Instagram.

Amir later released her own statement (H/T MMA Fighting).

Pereira wife response Masvidal DM

Society is always looking for excitement and unfortunately drama sells- twisting the narrative to create a story that is false.

I have never, and would never do anything to disrespect my marriage or my husband. This account as you can see, is a business account and way more than 1 person has access to it. This is not even the way I would speak.

Not to mention it is from years ago and before I even knew Michel. Michel and I would appreciate respect as we are starting a family together.

There is lots of hatred in this world we do not need to add to it. Peace and love to all of you.

Unfortunately, the involvement of wives and significant others in trash talking and gamesmanship has been a trend in MMA these days. And even with the big boss denouncing such actions, it doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.

As for Pereira (28-11, 2 NC), he is now on a five-fight win streak with the win over Ponzinibbio. He also took home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night on Saturday.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 18 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...