EPISODE 167

Vieira edges out Holm, Pereira has thriller with The Ponz, JDS’ body fails him - 3:08

UFC 277 gets Pena-Nunes 2, Moreno-Kara France 2 title fights - 24:31

PFL says they will split PPV revenue 50-50 with fighters - 36:36

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 49:36

David Benavidez batters David Lemieux, calls out Canelo, Charlo, and Plant

ICE WARS!

