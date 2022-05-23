Canelo Alvarez: I’ll fight Gennady Golovkin in September, then rematch Dmitry Bivol

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez suffered just his second career loss earlier this month when he was outpointed by Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight (175 lb) fight. Before that fight went down, Canelo had agreed to finally give Gennady Golovkin the third fight he’s wanted for so long.

When Canelo lost, it remained to be seen if that would actually happen. But according to the man himself, it will indeed go down in September (via ESPN Knockout)

“In the next few days we will announce the September fight. Surely, it will be against GGG because we already had that agreement, but I will also fight Bivol again.”

While their first two fights took place at middleweight (160 lbs) and both featured very close, controversial scorecards, this one will take place a division up at 168 pounds. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is the undisputed champion at 168, while Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has never fought at that weight previously.

After that, Canelo intends to return to 175 to rematch Bivol. This will most likely go down next May. Golovkin is coming off a ninth-round TKO win over Ryota Murata in April, where he picked up a third middleweight title.