Fights on Tap: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2 among 19 UFC bouts announced

There is no UFC or Bellator, but there is a Cage Warriors doubleheader and a KSW event if you still need your fill of fisticuffs this weekend. Because we’re on a break, let’s move forward and see what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 19 fights this week, and a highly anticipated championship rematch has been confirmed for the summer.

Is Julianna Peña going to shock the world again, or will Amanda Nunes reclaim her throne? We’re about to find out because the championship rematch between the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ and the ‘Lioness’ is expected to headline UFC 277, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Peña defeated Nunes via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269 this past December. The former champion was on a 12-fight win streak that included several title defenses in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Before their rematch was booked, both women served as coaches on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, TUF 30 (currently airing on ESPN+). Now that filming has completed, Peña and Nunes will prepare for their second meeting.

UFC Fight Night — June 18

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — June 25

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg — light heavyweight

UFC 276 — July 2

Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — July 16

Ricky Simón vs. Jack Shore — bantamweight

Billy Quarantillo vs. Bill Algeo — featherweight

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov — welterweight

UFC London — July 23

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce — featherweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes — women’s bantamweight

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves — lightweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — August 6

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Sam Alvey — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — August 13

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva — middleweight

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov — light heavyweight

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann — women’s bantamweight

Łukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday — heavyweight

UFC 278 — August 20

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — September 10

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber — lightweight

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp — lightweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 282 — June 24

Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez — featherweight

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah — lightweight

Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu — featherweight

Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva — bantamweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 4 (2022 Regular Season) — June 17

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez — lightweight

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Bruce Souto — light heavyweight

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier — lightweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price — lightweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis — light heavyweight

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held — lightweight

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte — light heavyweight

Rob Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta — light heavyweight

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira — light heavyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 137 — May 27

Adam Cullen vs. Arnaud Kherfallah — lightweight

Bogdan Barbu vs. Daan Duijs — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 139 — July 10

Roberto Hernandez vs. Michael O’Leary — featherweight

John Andrus vs. David Lopez — flyweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 70 — May 28

Łukasz Rajewski vs. Francisco Albano Barrio — catchweight (163 lbs.)

Anita Bekus vs. Roberta Zocco — women’s strawweight

KSW 71 — June 18

Marian Ziółkowski vs. Sebastian Rajewski — lightweight

Artur Sowiński vs. Donovan Desmae — lightweight