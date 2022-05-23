Fights on Tap: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2 among 19 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
There is no UFC or Bellator, but there is a Cage Warriors doubleheader and a KSW event if you still need your fill of fisticuffs this weekend. Because we’re on a break, let’s move forward and see what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 19 fights this week, and a highly anticipated championship rematch has been confirmed for the summer.
Is Julianna Peña going to shock the world again, or will Amanda Nunes reclaim her throne? We’re about to find out because the championship rematch between the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ and the ‘Lioness’ is expected to headline UFC 277, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Peña defeated Nunes via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269 this past December. The former champion was on a 12-fight win streak that included several title defenses in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions.
Before their rematch was booked, both women served as coaches on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, TUF 30 (currently airing on ESPN+). Now that filming has completed, Peña and Nunes will prepare for their second meeting.
UFC Fight Night — June 18
Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — June 25
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Carlos Ulberg — light heavyweight
UFC 276 — July 2
Jalin Turner vs. Brad Riddell — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — July 16
Ricky Simón vs. Jack Shore — bantamweight
Billy Quarantillo vs. Bill Algeo — featherweight
Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov — welterweight
UFC London — July 23
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce — featherweight
UFC 277 — July 30
Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes — women’s bantamweight
Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves — lightweight
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria — light heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — August 6
Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Sam Alvey — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — August 13
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva — middleweight
Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov — light heavyweight
Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann — women’s bantamweight
Łukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday — heavyweight
UFC 278 — August 20
Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — September 10
Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber — lightweight
Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp — lightweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 282 — June 24
Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez — featherweight
Bellator Dublin — September 23
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah — lightweight
Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu — featherweight
Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva — bantamweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 4 (2022 Regular Season) — June 17
Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez — lightweight
Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Bruce Souto — light heavyweight
Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier — lightweight
Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price — lightweight
Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis — light heavyweight
Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held — lightweight
Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte — light heavyweight
Rob Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta — light heavyweight
Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira — light heavyweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 137 — May 27
Adam Cullen vs. Arnaud Kherfallah — lightweight
Bogdan Barbu vs. Daan Duijs — bantamweight
Cage Warriors 139 — July 10
Roberto Hernandez vs. Michael O’Leary — featherweight
John Andrus vs. David Lopez — flyweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 70 — May 28
Łukasz Rajewski vs. Francisco Albano Barrio — catchweight (163 lbs.)
Anita Bekus vs. Roberta Zocco — women’s strawweight
KSW 71 — June 18
Marian Ziółkowski vs. Sebastian Rajewski — lightweight
Artur Sowiński vs. Donovan Desmae — lightweight
