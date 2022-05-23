Road to UFC: Four Asian tournament brackets, non-tournament bouts finalized

As reported earlier, UFC’s four Asian tournaments will kick off on June 9 and 10, ahead of UFC 275 in Singapore. The brackets and the full list of top prospects from Asia vying for a chance to earn a UFC contract have been revealed, and it will feature fighters from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, India and the Philippines.
Dubbed as “Road to UFC,” the promotion will host eight-man tournaments at flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The finalized brackets are as follows:
Apart from these opening round match ups, four supporting bouts have also been set. These non-tournament bouts will feature fighters such as URCC welterweight champion John Adajar, and 19-year-old Shooto prospect Takeru Uchida among others.
These bouts will be split into four “Road to UFC” episodes that will air on UFC Fight Pass and their various broadcast partners in Asia. These bouts will happen on UFC 275’s fight week, as it leads into the promotion’s first major PPV event in South East Asia.
The full schedule and fight card is as follows:
Episode 1, June 9
Yi Zha vs Keisuke Sasu - Featherweight Tournament
Balajin vs WonBin Ki - Lightweight Tournament
Maimaiti Tuohati vs Toshiomi Kazama - Bantamweight Tournament
SeungGuk Choi vs Rama Supandhi - Flyweight Tournament
Zhang Mingyang vs Tuco Tokkos - Non-tournament bout
Episode 2, June 9
MinWoo Kim vs Xiao Long - Bantamweight Tournament
JunYoung Hong vs Koyomi Matsushima - Featherweight Tournament
Qiu Lun vs Wallen Del Rosario - Flyweight Tournament
Ailiya Muratbek vs Pawan Maan Singh - Lightweight Tournament
Shaun Etchell vs Takeru Uchida - Non-tournament bout
Episode 3, June 10
JeongYeong Lee vs Xie Bin - Featherweight Tournament
Yuma Horiuchi vs Top Kiwram - Flyweight Tournament
Anshul Jubli vs Sho Patrick Usami - Lightweight Tournament
Rinya Nakamura vs Gugun Gusman - Bantamweight Tournament
YeDam Seo vs Josefine Knuttson - Non-tournament bout
Episode 4, June 10
Shohei Nose vs Wulijiburen - Bantamweight Tournament
Asikerbai Jinensibieke vs Kyung Pyo Kim - Lightweight Tournament
Lu Kai vs Angga Hans - Featherweight Tournament
HyunSung Park vs Jeremia Siregar - Flyweight Tournament
John Adajar vs HanSeul Kim - Non-tournament bout
