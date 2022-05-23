Road to UFC: Four Asian tournament brackets, non-tournament bouts finalized

As reported earlier, UFC’s four Asian tournaments will kick off on June 9 and 10, ahead of UFC 275 in Singapore. The brackets and the full list of top prospects from Asia vying for a chance to earn a UFC contract have been revealed, and it will feature fighters from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, India and the Philippines.

Dubbed as “Road to UFC,” the promotion will host eight-man tournaments at flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The finalized brackets are as follows:

Apart from these opening round match ups, four supporting bouts have also been set. These non-tournament bouts will feature fighters such as URCC welterweight champion John Adajar, and 19-year-old Shooto prospect Takeru Uchida among others.

These bouts will be split into four “Road to UFC” episodes that will air on UFC Fight Pass and their various broadcast partners in Asia. These bouts will happen on UFC 275’s fight week, as it leads into the promotion’s first major PPV event in South East Asia.

The full schedule and fight card is as follows:

Episode 1, June 9

Yi Zha vs Keisuke Sasu - Featherweight Tournament

Balajin vs WonBin Ki - Lightweight Tournament

Maimaiti Tuohati vs Toshiomi Kazama - Bantamweight Tournament

SeungGuk Choi vs Rama Supandhi - Flyweight Tournament

Zhang Mingyang vs Tuco Tokkos - Non-tournament bout

Episode 2, June 9

MinWoo Kim vs Xiao Long - Bantamweight Tournament

JunYoung Hong vs Koyomi Matsushima - Featherweight Tournament

Qiu Lun vs Wallen Del Rosario - Flyweight Tournament

Ailiya Muratbek vs Pawan Maan Singh - Lightweight Tournament

Shaun Etchell vs Takeru Uchida - Non-tournament bout

Episode 3, June 10

JeongYeong Lee vs Xie Bin - Featherweight Tournament

Yuma Horiuchi vs Top Kiwram - Flyweight Tournament

Anshul Jubli vs Sho Patrick Usami - Lightweight Tournament

Rinya Nakamura vs Gugun Gusman - Bantamweight Tournament

YeDam Seo vs Josefine Knuttson - Non-tournament bout

Episode 4, June 10

Shohei Nose vs Wulijiburen - Bantamweight Tournament

Asikerbai Jinensibieke vs Kyung Pyo Kim - Lightweight Tournament

Lu Kai vs Angga Hans - Featherweight Tournament

HyunSung Park vs Jeremia Siregar - Flyweight Tournament

John Adajar vs HanSeul Kim - Non-tournament bout