He’s ‘more dangerous’ - Khabib wants ‘other guy’ in Cain Velasquez case to be jailed

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke up about the ongoing attempted murder case involving his AKA teammate Cain Velasquez. In an interview with TMZ, “The Eagle” expectedly sided with Velasquez but also called for the other person involved to be dealt with harsh punishment.

“You have to protect your family. If animals protect their family, of course, humans gonna protect their family,” Khabib said.

“I don’t understand it, these things. It’s always have to be fair. This is not fair. He sit in jail and other guy, he’s outside. What about other guy? Put this guy jail, too. He more dangerous for people than Cain Velasquez.”

The “other guy” Khabib was referring to is likely Harry Goularte, whom Velasquez is accused of shooting during an “11-mile high-speed chase” in late February. In the process, Goularte’s 63-year-old step-father Paul Bender was struck twice by the bullets.

Goularte, on the other hand, is accused of performing a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 14. According to ESPN, the 43-year-old had just been released from custody without bail on February 25th and was ordered to stay home in detention and not be within 100 feet of any child under 14.

In the same interview, Khabib also vouched for Velasquez as a person.

“(Cain is) 40 years old. Never in his life he have problem in social (media), outside with people, with gym. He’s most respectful guy I ever seen in my life. I was training with more than ten years, I know his family. Everybody love Cain.

“Cain dangerous for only one man in the world. But this guy dangerous for anybody.”

Unfortunately for Velasquez, he was once again denied bail, despite his team’s claims of possible CTE. He is currently facing ten charges, including attempted murder and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. He is scheduled for another court date on June 10th.