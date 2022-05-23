Matt Brown says fake UFC doctor caused his first and only weight miss

It’s been more than two weeks but UFC 274’s weigh-in fiasco involving Charles Oliveira is still a hot topic. Recently, UFC veteran Matt Brown spoke about the first and only time he missed the mark, and like “Do Bronx,” it was a mere half-pound.

“The Immortal” virtually sat down with MMA Fighting’s The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast to talk about the said incident that happened in his title eliminator fight with Robbie Lawler in 2014.

“I go in, get weighed in, half-pound over,” the 41-year-old Brown recalled. “While I’m sitting in the back, this guy comes up, posing as one of the doctors there. And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen you out there, I’ve seen you cutting weight…’ And he said, ‘You can’t cut no more weight. You need to rehydrate.’

“I was like, ‘OK, if I have to, you’re the doctor telling me.’ He’s like, ‘I’m not gonna let you cut no more weight.’”

At the time, Brown had no clue that the person in question wasn’t a real UFC doctor. As he began to rehydrate, UFC president Dana White came up to him.

“Dana comes over, like, five minutes later and he goes, ‘Hey, did somebody just tell you not to cut weight?’ I said, ‘Yes, some doctor.’ He goes, ‘That dude’s not a doctor. I don’t know who that guy is.’ I guess he had told somebody else that missed weight also.

“We meet with Dana in the back and I said I can still go cut the weight. I just put on an extra two or three pounds with this water. And he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’re not taking your 20%. Robbie was there, he was cool with it.’ And that was that.

Brown ended up losing the Lawler fight via decision, but he never missed the 170-pound mark ever again.

“I’m a professional, I’m gonna make the weight, guaranteed. I’ve never missed weight in any other time of my life.”

Brown (23-19) last fought in March against Bryan Barberena and lost via split decision. However, he did take home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.