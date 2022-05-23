Filed under: UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira MMA SQUARED: UPSET! UFC to seek Open Scoring after Holm’s loss to Vieira? Newspaper headline puns are the new memes. By Chris Rini May 23, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: UPSET! UFC to seek Open Scoring after Holm’s loss to Vieira? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Chris Rini Yes, I made an Angry Tomato Octagon Club shirt and you should at least laugh at the description. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris Get the latest gear UFC 274 Event T-Shirt Charles Oliveira Reigning Defending T-Shirt Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje T-Shirt "Thug" Rose Namajunas T-Shirt Tony Ferguson School of Snap Jitsu T-Shirt UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From Bloody Elbow Watch Anderson Silva, Floyd Mayweather score knockdowns in exhibitions UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira - Winners and Losers UFC accused of feeding Nate Diaz to a shark UFC Vegas 55: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira’s split decision win against Holly Holm Pereira reveals personal ‘problem’ with Masvidal that stems from an emoji Two title bouts confirmed for UFC 277 Loading comments...
