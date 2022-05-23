Crooklyn’s Corner 30: 20 Random Questions with Eugene Robinson

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

Your talented guest for this non-event week episode is none other than the astounding, Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast of course, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. He is also a reoccurring guest of this ‘Crooklyn’s Corner’ Podcast, host and demonstrator on the ‘JJB! - Jiu Jitsu Breakdown!’ show, as well as the wildly popular host of the former ‘Knuckle Up Podcast’.

He grew up in New York City, where he first understood the surreal joy of a bloody nose obtained through fighting. The 6’1”, 235lb Robinson is a talented practicing Jiu Jitsu Artist, having studied boxing, Kenpo karate, Muay Thai, & wrestling. He has also worked in magazine publishing, film, and television.

His most recent writing gig is part of his duties as the Assistant Vice President of Marketing Content for the web presence ‘WONGDOODY’ on LinkedIn; while also routinely creating freelance pieces for The New York Times. Over the years he has written for publications including GQ, Revolver, Real Fighter, Gladiator, The Wire, Grappling Magazine, Vice Magazine, Hustler, Mac|Life, SF Weekly, LA Weekly, Corporate Computing, PC Gamer and Decibel, among many others. He has also been Editor-in-Chief of Code and EQ.

Eugene is also the vocalist and front man for the alt metal band: OXBOW, a rock group-cum-fight club whose most recent album, Love’s Holiday, will be released this year with Ipecac Records. The band has achieved a substantial international cult following and still conducts European Tours. Some of his music is in the intro and outro of his ‘Show Stomper’ pod each week and in the custom video of the show which airs on both his Stompville fb page and every Wednesday on our own Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network as a Guest Pod; there is a one minute snippet from Stigmata, which can be heard at the end of the pod, while the show scrolls his various social media pages and such. He was also a founding member of the band, Whipping Boy prior to branching out into OXBOW, as well as Buñuel.

His infrequent film and television work has seen him appearing in Leonard Part 6 with Bill Cosby, NBC’s Midnight Caller, ABC’s King of Love, MTV’s Liquid Television’s Las Apassionadas, and commercials — most notably one directed by Gus Van Sant for Miller Genuine Draft.

As if all the above wasn’t enough, above all else, he is the adoring, devoted father of four incredible ladies, and an outstanding spouse to his lovely wife. They currently reside near the Stanford, California area.

Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked. Time stamps won’t always be available as our conversations tend to be very fluid and bounce back & forth frequently. As always, I hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 30

If you could spend a day learning from any musician, alive or dead, who would you choose? What’s been, in your personal opinion, your crowning achievement in music? What has been your most embarrassing moment? Is there any regret you have about your music career, anything you wished you’d done differently? Do you sing to baby Kora and if so, what songs? How is it that you have been in boxing matches, MMA fights, jiu-jitsu matches, street fights, you name it, but you’re incredibly squeamish about viewing injuries of any sort? If you could choose one of Joe Biden’s campaign promises to have him follow through on, which one would it be? You’ve led a very adventurous life and met some wild characters. Which celebrity did you enjoy interacting with most? Which musicians inspired you to become a rocker? Which movie stars had the biggest impact on you? What’s your favorite movie? What’s a movie you feel is required viewing? Many talk of various musicians being genius level virtuosos. Kanye West, Elvis, James Brown, etc. Who do you think is worthy of such accolades? Do you have any unrealistic fears? Getting swallowed up in a sink hole? Eaten by sharks? What’s the top thing on your bucket list? If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? If you could be an animal for a day, which one would you choose? If you could give yourself a theme song from any artist, any of their songs, that would play every time you entered a room, what would it be? Do you believe intelligent extraterrestrial life will be encountered in our lifetime? As a parent, you sort of have to maintain hope that things will change for the better for your children’s future, but right now, humanity seems to be headed for disaster in the form of climate change and a litany of human rights atrocities. Is there anything you can point to that gives you reason to think the ship may end up being righted and our species won’t self-destruct?

You can check out the entire show here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow Crooklyn’s Twitter account: Stephie Haynes and the show account Crooklyn’s Corner.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.