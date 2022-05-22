MMA veteran Frank Schuman wanted by police for suspected violent acts against women

CW: This story includes descriptions of intimate partner violence.

Last week the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department send out an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of 29-year-old MMA veteran Frank Schuman. Schuman, who is a resident of Lac du Flambeau, WI, is currently under investigation for violent acts against women (per WBAY).

Anyone with information regarding Schuman is asked to call 715-361-5201.

In 2018 Schuman was found guilty on three counts of domestic battery and was sentenced to eight months in jail.

One of the incidents that Schuman was found guilty of committing included him jamming an AR-15 rifle into his victim’s eye socket and threatening to kill her. Schuman was also found guilty of pulling his victim’s hair and kicking her.

Schuman’s victim spoke at trial, calling him a “serial abuser of women and children.” His victim also said that she will never be the same and that he had caused “irreparable harm.”

At trial Schuman’s attorney tried to claim that Schuman was being unfairly prosecuted because of his experience as an MMA fighter. The attorney also, shockingly, questioned the victim’s claims, stating that he would expect to see more damage sustained, given his client’s experience as an MMA fighter.

Schuman fought as a pro either side of his 2018 conviction. In 2019 he appeared three times with the King of the Cage promotion. Each of those bouts was on the main card and one was in the main event.

In 2020 he fought once for Pure Fighting Championships and once for Caged Aggression.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic violence support can be found from the following organizations:

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages