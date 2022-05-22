UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 55: ‘Holm vs.Vieira’ 11-bout Fight Night event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us to hear the noteworthy details.

The UFC showcased a Bantamweight contender’s bout this weekend at their UFC Vegas 55 Fight Night event featuring the return of former Champion, Holly Holm against her Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’, former professional champion boxer, kickboxer and division champion, oddsmaker and fan favorite, entered the Octagon tonight ranked #8 in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings with a 14-5 UFC record, as well as the notable distinction of having dethroned Ronda Rousey back at UFC 193. Ketlen ‘Fenômeno’ Vieira, currently ranked #5 in the division, with an impressive 13-1 UFC record, fully intended to grapple her way to a victory, nonetheless.

"I'm the next champ of the bantamweight division." - Ketlen Vieira #UFCVegas55 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 22, 2022

Due to what was an insanely close and controversial split decision upset by Vieira, the Apex center was silenced when the judges scores were read, but only for a moment, before the crowd reigned down intense, sustained boos in response to Holm’s unexpected loss. Scores were 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48 for the No.5-ranked Vieira, now 13-2. The No.2-ranked Holm fell to 14-6.

"I thought I won the fight. I gave her round 2, but I thought I won the rest of the rounds." - Holly Holm #UFCVegas55 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 22, 2022

In our welterweight co-main event we had Brazilian Michel ‘Demolidor’ Pereira, the former Serbian Battle Championship WW Champ with a 27-11 record, including 17 finishes, take on Santiago ‘Argentine Dagger’ Ponzinibbio, holding a 28-5 record, including 21 finishes (15 of which were via knockout).

"Hey Nate, I'm ready. Hey Jorge Masvidal, come my friend. I entering ranking. I need fight with you." - Michel Pereira #UFCVegas55 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 22, 2022

Pereira used his size advantage, accompanied with a strategy of punches and kicks, followed up by a sweet right hand to the head to open a bout that would turn into an exhausting, bloody, back-and-forth war between him and the Ponz. In this Fight of the Night Performance the Brazilian closed out the final round strong with a flurry of successful strikes. Many are calling it a tough fight for the judges to call; scores were 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 for Pereira, now 28-11, The No.14-ranked Ponzinibbio falls to 29-6.

Ponz looked shocked, but giving him that fight would have been a real crime. #UFCVegas55 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 22, 2022

There were nine other bouts on the card, which included several exciting finishes. The most noteworthy, besides the co-main, occurred when Chidi Njokuani defeated Duško Todorović with a first round knockout from a standing right elbow to the head earning him a POTN bonus. The other POTN bonus performance was earned over the course of almost a full three rounds when 22 year old Chase Hooper overtook Felipe Colares with strikes, after a few close but unsuccessful sub attempts.

"Hell yeah. I knew what I was capable of doing from jump." - Chidi Njokuani on whether he thought the start of his UFC run would go this well. #UFCVegas55 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 22, 2022

"People are always complaining, 'Oh I wish I was better at this,' but not many people are flying halfway across the country to train with the best people they can find." - Chase Hooper on improving after a rough loss. #UFCVegas55 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 21, 2022

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions; three split. Rounding things out, our PERFORMANCE BONUSES were awarded to: Michel Pereira/Santiago Ponzinibbio - FOTN. Chidi Njokuani/Chase Hooper - POTN...

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 55 fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT MAY 21

11. Ketlen Vieira (13-2) vs. Holly Holm (14-6) — via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

10. Michel Pereira (28-11) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-6) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

9. Chidi Njokuani (22-7) vs. Duško Todorović (11-3) — via KO at 4:48 of Round 1

8. Tabatha Ricci (7-1) vs. Polyana Viana (12-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Jun Yong Park (14-5) vs. Eryk Anders (14-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

6. Joseph Holmes (8-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-3) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1

5. Jailton Almeida (16-2) vs. Parker Porter (13-7) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:35 of Round 1

4. Uros Medic (8-1) vs. Omar Morales (11-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:05 of Round 2

3. Jonathan Martinez (16-4) vs. Vince Morales (11-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Chase Hooper (11-2) vs. Felipe Colares (10-4) —via TKO (strikes) at 3:00 of Round 3

1. Sam Hughes (7-4) vs. Elise Reed (5-2) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 3

