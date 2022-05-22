The UFC is returning to Dallas, TX with a solid pay-per-view event in the summer.

During the broadcast of UFC Vegas 55 on Saturday night, Jon Anik announced that UFC 277 goes down on July 30 at the American Airlines Center. Also announced was a pair of championship rematches that serve as the main and co-main event.

Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes share the Octagon again, with the bantamweight championship on the line. Peña and Nunes fought at UFC 269, where the ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ stunned the ‘Lioness’ and captured gold with a second-round rear-naked choke this past December. Dubbed one of the greatest upsets in UFC history, an immediate rematch was targeted, but only after the women filmed and coached opposite of one another on a season of The Ultimate Fighter. With the season filmed, the two will meet again in what is surely a highly anticipated rematch.

Everything’s bigger in Texas & this card is gonna be MASSIVE



[ #UFC277 | Sat. July 30th | @AACenter ] pic.twitter.com/Um2dqztHA1 — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has a hand injury that could keep him out of action until the end of the year, so the promotion decided to move the division along in his absence. Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2 ranked contender Kai Kara-France are now fighting for the interim flyweight championship in a rematch over two years removed from their first outing. The ‘Assassin Baby’ defeated ‘Don’t Blink’ via unanimous decision at UFC 245.

Other confirmed fights for UFC 277 include Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold and Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith.