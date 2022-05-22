Grappling Report: Watch Ruotolo brothers dominate Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki

The Ruotolo brothers made their ONE Championship debuts and both managed to put on impressive displays. Kade and Tye Ruotolo took on Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon respectively, at an event that was originally supposed to include the third professional MMA fight of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s career. Unfortunately Buchecha’s fight fell apart, but he was on hand in the arena to commentate on their grappling matches regardless.

Kade was up first against Shinya Aoki and he was in control of the fight from start to finish, taking Aoki’s back on several occasions. Aoki’s defense was superb however and Kade ended up winning by decision. His brother Tye made incredibly short work of Garry Tonon however. He took Tonon down, almost immediately passed his guard, and then set up a beautiful D’arce Choke to force his opponent to tap.

Elder Cruz wins $5,000 tournament at Faith and Violence Tour

Paster and grappler Dave Bevor has been steadily growing his promotion, Twisted Church, to a point where they are now able to offer a decent prize for their third event. The Faith and Violence Tour offered a $5,000 prize to the winner of an sixteen-man tournament that included three athletes who will be competing at the 2022 ADCC world championships; Giancarlo Bodoni, Haisam Rida, and Elder Cruz.

Rida suffered a huge upset in the second round when Nicholas Craton caught him with a heelhook, while Cruz submitted his first two opponents before managing to beat Craton on points. Bodoni actually submitted all three of his opponents leading into the final but lost out by the thinnest of margins against Cruz, as neither athlete was able to score points in an incredibly close match.

Gordon Ryan signs to face Pedro Marinho and Felipe Pena

Gordon Ryan started out the week by teasing ‘the biggest match in grappling history’ for when he makes his return to professional competition. By the end of it, he had actually announced two matches for upcoming Who’s Number One events and both of them have gotten fans excited. Ryan will start out by taking on WNO Light-Heavyweight champion Pedro Marinho almost three years after their first match that Ryan won by heelhook.

Shortly after that Ryan will be facing off against Felipe Pena, the only man who owns two wins over him. The pair recently agreed to two more matches with a total of $220k on the line, and the first of them will be taking place on the WNO mats without any time-limit in place. This will go some way toward settling the score between the two, along with the potential for a fourth match at the 2022 ADCC world championships.

First UK all-female grappling promotion announces debut event

Medusa became the first all-female grappling promotion a little over a year ago and now the UK have followed suit with Enyo Grappling. The promotion is getting ready for their very first event in August and have already started revealing the lineup. The event will be headlined by ADCC silver medallist Ffion Davies and she will be taking on two-time IBJJF European champion Zofia Szawernowska.

The event will also feature a number of the UK’s most talented up-and-coming female grapplers like Polaris 17 winner Abbie O’Toole and veteran black belt competitors like Chelsea Leah and Rose El Sharouni. Alongside the high-level matches that will take place, Enyo Grappling will also provide a fantastic opportunity for a number of younger female grapplers to get valuable competition experience early on in their careers.

