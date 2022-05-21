 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 55: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira’s split decision win against Holly Holm

Ketlen Vieira edged out Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.

By Lucas Rezende
new
Ketlen Vieira defeated Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a close affair, Ketlen Vieira managed to beat another former champion at UFC Vegas 55. After going five rounds against Holly Holm, the Brazilian got the nod from two judges and picked up a split decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

