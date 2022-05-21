UFC Vegas 55: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira’s split decision win against Holly Holm

In a close affair, Ketlen Vieira managed to beat another former champion at UFC Vegas 55. After going five rounds against Holly Holm, the Brazilian got the nod from two judges and picked up a split decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.
A lot of emotions coming into this one for Vieira! #UFCVegas55— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022
How did holly escape that choke. Her head was as red as the letters on her shorts. #ufcvegas55— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 22, 2022
I thought it was over!!! #UFCVegas55— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022
Viera is having such a tough time against the fence. Biggest issue is her over hook. She’s holding holm in place.— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) May 22, 2022
I feel like Holly is winning but I’m on the edge of my set thinking Vieira could get a TKO or throw at any second#UFCVegas55— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) May 22, 2022
I loved how Holly gave Vieira a hug before the 5th round. After Vieira’s Coach screaming at her, she probably needed it. #ufc #UFCFightNight— Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) May 22, 2022
WOW.. What a decision!— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) May 22, 2022
Bruhhhh… implement open scoring for the love of god— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 22, 2022
I have Holly taking this one. Close fight— Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) May 22, 2022
Shocked #ufcvegas55— Journey Newson (@journeyj135ufc) May 22, 2022
Tough @ketlenvieiraufc— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 22, 2022
Casca grossíssima#UFCVegas54
Robbery, Leave it to the Vegas judge is the fuck it up again. There is no way in the world that that woman thought she won that fight she didn’t do shit… she was just as shocked as all of us #robbery #ufcvegas55— Maurice Greene (@TheCrochetBoss) May 22, 2022
Yikes man— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 22, 2022
Yikes. Holly got robbed.— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 22, 2022
Wrong again. Ketlen won the fight. Jeez I am a terrible judge. We have a judging conference coming up and I looking forward to going to school and learning how to watch MMA.— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 22, 2022
