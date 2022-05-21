UFC Vegas 55: Pros react to Michel Pereira’s thrilling split decision win over Ponzinibbio

In a wild co-main event, Michel Pereira got the win by a small margin at UFC Vegas 55. In what was a pure striking match. the Brazilian managed to edge out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the first two rounds long enough to sway two judges and score a split decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

This next one is the peoples main event tonight !! #UFCVegas55 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 22, 2022

Rockin with Santiago in this co-main, more experience and better skill set imo #UFCVegas55 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 22, 2022

The size difference is stunning. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 22, 2022

Michel is starting to chase! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

1-1 going into the third! Let’s see who digs deep here! #UFCVegas55 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 22, 2022

This is a great freaking fight! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

Man what a war — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022

What a 3rd round I appreciate the effort #UFCVegas55 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 22, 2022

What an absolute war. FOTN!!! #UFCVegas55 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 22, 2022

What a fight! That was an absolute slugfest.Props to both fighters for putting the fans on their feet!!!!! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 22, 2022

Holy hell! That was a intense fight. These boys both wanted to win! #ufcvegas55 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 22, 2022

Michel showed a lot of great body work this fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022