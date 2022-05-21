UFC Vegas 55: Pros react to Michel Pereira’s thrilling split decision win over Ponzinibbio

In a wild co-main event, Michel Pereira got the win by a small margin at UFC Vegas 55. In what was a pure striking match. the Brazilian managed to edge out Santiago Ponzinibbio in the first two rounds long enough to sway two judges and score a split decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.
This next one is the peoples main event tonight !! #UFCVegas55— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 22, 2022
Rockin with Santiago in this co-main, more experience and better skill set imo #UFCVegas55— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 22, 2022
The size difference is stunning.— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 22, 2022
Michel is starting to chase! #UFCVegas55— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022
1-1 going into the third! Let’s see who digs deep here! #UFCVegas55— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 22, 2022
This is a great freaking fight! #UFCVegas55— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022
Man what a war— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022
What a 3rd round I appreciate the effort #UFCVegas55— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 22, 2022
What an absolute war. FOTN!!! #UFCVegas55— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 22, 2022
What a fight! That was an absolute slugfest.Props to both fighters for putting the fans on their feet!!!!!— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 22, 2022
Holy hell! That was a intense fight. These boys both wanted to win! #ufcvegas55— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 22, 2022
Michel showed a lot of great body work this fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022
Parabéns Michael Pereira— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 22, 2022
Que luta foda mano #UFCnoCombate @UfcPereira x @SPonzinibbioMMA— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 22, 2022
What a barburner #UFCVegas55
Loading comments...