UFC’s Derek Brunson goes off on USADA and their ‘glitchy app’ after whereabouts infraction

It sounds like ranked UFC middleweight Derek Brunson got a rude awakening recently, by being flagged for a violation on the US Anti-Doping Agency’s mobile app. Brunson took to Twitter to share his frustration at the situation and reveal that he was dinged for having an ‘unknown whereabouts’.

glitchy app. There’s several athletes out here taking peds but no one failing . Get your gps feature back . Giving someone a failed whereabouts isn’t the same as someone failing a ped test …. — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 19, 2022

“[USADA] has to be the worst testing program out,” railed Brunson online. “Imagine trying to handle business outside of the octagon and having to take quick flights to check on properties, having a family and other stuff going on, etc and them giving you failures because you forgot to update the glitchy app. There’s several athletes out here taking peds but no one failing. Giving someone a failed whereabouts isn’t the same as someone failing a ped test…. “

Brunson later added that he had been informed by USADA that he is now the owner of two whereabouts infractions and that a third could result in a two-year suspension.

Just to be clear . Usada gave me a whereabouts infraction because I didn’t update my location. Stating I have 2 whereabout infractions and 1 more could result in a 2 year suspension. They use to have gps tracking, maybe get back the system that worked for fighters! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 20, 2022

“They used to have gps tracking, maybe get back the system that worked for fighters!” tweeted Brunson.

Brunson has been with the UFC since 2012. His debut was a unanimous decision over Chris Leben. Since then Brunson has improved his record to 23-8 (14-6 in the UFC).

Last time out he lost, via KO, to Jared Cannonier on the main card of UFC 271. Prior to that he had five fight winning streak, which had launched him within striking distance of a UFC title shot.

Brunson’s last victory was an impressive submission win over Darren Till in the main event of last September’s UFC Vegas 36.