Eagle FC 47 results and highlights: Junior dos Santos injures shoulder, loses to Yorgan de Castro

Eagle FC 47 is in the books, and let’s just say that the top two fights ended in ways that nobody wanted it to end.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos suffered a shoulder injury after throwing a punch early in the third and final round of his main event bout against Yorgan de Castro. It looked as if JDS was up two rounds to nil after ten minutes, working his jab and forcing de Castro to switch to southpaw after multiple leg kicks rendered Yorgan stationary. De Castro had some decent moments here and there, usually on the front foot when looking to pressure the Brazilian, but by the end of the second round it was clear the kicks were taking a toll.

And yet, for the 38-year-old dos Santos, it was his body that broke down on him. His shoulder went and you could see the frustration on his face as doctors tried to pop the shoulder back into place, and eventually the fight was called off. De Castro gets the biggest win of his career, while JDS has dropped five straight.

Eagle FC 47 main event ends after Junior dos Santos dislocates his shoulder

As for the co-main, it was a shitshow. Hector Lombard knocked Thiago Silva down seconds into the opening round, but Silva survived that early scare. In round two, the stupidity went into overdrive. Silva dropped an exhausted Lombard with a shot on the inside, and after the knockdown he threw an illegal knee to Lombard’s head. Lombard was given time to recover but ultimately he did not continue. Lombard probably could’ve continued but that was the ending that fight deserved. Instead of a DQ, we get a no contest, which means the respective lengthy winless droughts for both men continues. Lombard is 0-6 (2 NCs) in his last eight fights, whereas Silva is winless in his last three and is approaching four years since he last had his hand raised in an MMA fight.

Silva threw an illegal knee after dropping Lombard.

The rest of the card featured violent knockouts from Maki Pitolo (who sent poor Doug Usher into retirement) and Akhmed Aliev (on poor Darrell Horcher, who got famously beaten up by Khabib and now beaten up in Khabib’s promotion), as well as a really easy night’s work for Bellator’s Islam Mamedov against Zach Zane, who had no business being anywhere in Mamedov’s vicinity.

Eagle FC 47 results

Yorgan De Castro def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (shoulder injury) at 0:35 of Round 3

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva ends in No Contest (illegal knee by Silva) at 1:44 of Round 2

Maki Pitolo def. Doug Usher via TKO (punches) at 0:30 of Round 1

MAKI PITOLO WITH A CRAZY KO

Andrew Sanchez def. Gabriel Checco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Akhmed Aliev def. Darrell Horcher via KO (punch) at 0:30 of Round 1

30 SECOND KO



From Akhmed Aliev makes an impressive Eagle FC debut

Islam Mamedov def. Zach Zane via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1

Islam Mamedov submits Zach Zane in the opening minutes of the first round

Ronny Markes def. Reggie Pena via verbal submission (knee injury) at 1:21 of Round 2

Ronny Markes gets a second-round finish over Reggie Pena

Roosevelt Roberts def. Alexandre Almeida via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Paulo Silva def. Sean Soriano via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Adi Alic def. Shawn Bunch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dylan Mantello def. Dennis Hughes via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2