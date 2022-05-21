UFC Vegas 55 odds: Holly Holm favored to win decision over Ketlen Vieira in main event

It’s time for another UFC Vegas card as the 55th installment is going down at the company’s APEX facility in Nevada. We’ve goto top-ranked women’s bantamweights gracing the main event when former champ, Holly Holm, tangles with the #5 rated 135-pounder, Ketlen Vieira. Let’s get to the betting odds!

Holm is clocking in as a strong -225 betting favorite, and at that line, a $100 wager stands to see a total payout of $144.44. As for Vieira, she is posted up with an underdog tag of +185, and a $100 gamble on her could potentially earn a return of $285.

The oddsmakers are expecting this one to go all five rounds, and rightfully so. Under the UFC banner, Holm has stopped Ronda Rousey (2015) and Bethe Correia (2017) with a kick to their respective heads, but other than those two instances it’s been nothing but decisions whenever she got her hand raised. Vieira is a decision machine herself. She submitted Sara McMann with an arm triangle back in 2017, but all of her other UFC victories involved the scorecards. The proposition bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ possesses a strongly favored cost of -225, with a +165 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

The betting odds actually have Holly favored to get the job done against Ketlen on points. The prop bet ‘Holm wins by decision’ is trending at -120, while the ‘Vieira wins by decision’ selection is positioned with a hefty underdog value of +400. If you’re curious about the finishing props, there’s ‘Holm wins inside distance’ residing at +330, and then ‘Vieira wins inside distance’ at a much higher offering of +500.

Check out the UFC Vegas 55 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

