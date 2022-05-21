UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 55: Font vs. Vera goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event for this final event of May is a women’s bantamweight bout between former champion Holly Holm and Brazilian contender Ketlen Vieira. In the co-main event, it’s an Argentina vs. Brazil matchup at welterweight between strikers Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira.
This will be an ESPN+ show. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ESPN+. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)
Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic
Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park
Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida
Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales
Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares
Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes
