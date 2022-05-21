UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 55: Font vs. Vera goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this final event of May is a women’s bantamweight bout between former champion Holly Holm and Brazilian contender Ketlen Vieira. In the co-main event, it’s an Argentina vs. Brazil matchup at welterweight between strikers Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira.

This will be an ESPN+ show. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The six-fight main card then kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ESPN+. Odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes