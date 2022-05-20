Eagle FC 47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro live stream info, results, and discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as Eagle FC 47 goes down in Miami, Florida from the FLXCast Arena.

The Khabib Nurmagomedov-run promotion has a big heavyweight fight in the main event between former UFC champion Junior dos Santos and fellow ex-UFC fighter Yorgan de Castro. In the co-main event, ex-Bellator champion Hector Lombard heads up to 205 lbs to take on former teammate Thiago Silva in a fight that definitely exists.

Several familiar fighters such as Andrew Sanchez, Islam Mamedov, Ronny Markes, and Roosevelt Roberts populate the rest of this 11-fight card.

You can watch this show live and for free, but there’s only one way to do it - through FLXCast. You have to sign up for it, but once you do you’ll get every bout from start to finish. Did I mention that it’s free? Yeah it’s a pretty easy set-up once you sign up. The card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Discuss away!

Full Card

Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher

Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Islam Mamedov vs. Zach Zane

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Alexandre Almeida vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Paulo Silva vs. Sean Soriano

Adi Alic vs. Shawn Bunch

Dennis Hughes Jr. vs. Dylan Mantello