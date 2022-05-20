Eagle FC 47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro fight card preview

Eagle FC 47 is going down tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida and this event has more recognizable UFC veterans on it than tomorrow’s actual UFC card. How about that?

At the top of the billing, former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos, will collide with “The Mad Titan” Yorgan De Castro. So JDS has lost his last four fights, and really badly at that, but those losses came to some of the very best talents in the world. Perhaps a big step down in competition will be more forgiving, and is exactly what the doctor ordered to get his career back on track? As for De Castro, he went 1-3 in during his tenure with the WME promotion, and while he did score a sensational first round knockout over Justin Tafa, he also dropped a unanimous decision to one Greg Hardy. Naturally, JDS is heavily favored to get a dub.

The Eagle FC 47 co-main event has all of the makings to be an explosive one when the heavy handed Hector Lombard squares off with a ever-violent Thiago Silva. Following his departure from the UFC, Lombard found success in bare knuckle boxing with the BKFC promotion, and even made it all the way to a title shot. Silva on the other hand, despite exiting the UFC on a win, is far removed from the days of playing the human bongos on the back of Brandon Vera. His last win came in 2018, so Thiago will be looking to break up a two-fight losing skid, but the oddsmakers aren’t favoring him to do so.

Also on the main card, recently removed from the UFC roster, Maki Pitolo, will meet Doug Usher, and then Gabriel Checco is pitted against Andrew Sanchez, who is making his first appearance since being cut from the Endeavor entity. Opening up the main portion of the event, PFL vet Akhmed Aliev will tangle with PFL and UFC alumnus, Darrell Horcher.

Eagle FC 47 streams live and free on FLXCast starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

Main card :

Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro: Heavyweight

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva: Light Heavyweight

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher: Middleweight

Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez: Light Heavyweight

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher: Lightweight

Prelims:

Islam Mamedov vs. Zach Zane: Lightweight

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena: Light Heavyweight

Alexandre de Almeida vs. Roosevelt Roberts: Lightweight

Sean Soriano vs. Paulo Silva: Lightweight

Adi Alic vs. Shawn Bunch: Bantamweight

Dylan Mantello vs. Dennis Hughes: Lightweight