Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez invests in PFL, joins board of directors

Alex Rodriguez has been quickly expanding his investment portfolio over the past fears, and when PFL came calling, he answered.

As a part of the promotion’s most recent equity round where they raised some $30 million, A-Rod decided to be a part of that and put some money in. He will also be joining their board of directors, according to a press release.

“I love the global reach of MMA,” Rodriguez said in the release. “The PFL continues to build and innovate for fans, media, and fighters and there is massive demand in the marketplace.”

PFL was looking to raise the money to explain their PPV plans, hoping to translate fighters like Kayla Harrison into pay-per-views draws. Rodriguez is a big name to back them, and he has considerable capital behind him.

Rodriguez, 46, put up some of the best career statistics in Major League Baseball history, currently sitting at 4th all time in home runs with 696 and RBIs and 2086 over his 22-year career. However, he was continually dogged by steroid scandals and was suspended or the entire 2014 season over it. This has led to him not being inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.

PFL is currently in the middle of their 4th season, which gives away one million dollars to the winner of four divisional tournaments. They currently air on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.