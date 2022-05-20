UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in live stream

The UFC remains in Vegas this weekend with another card built for their ESPN+ platform. The headliner this time around is Holly Holm vs. Ketlan Vieira in the bantamweight division.

Holm will be looking to add a third win in a row with hopes of securing another title fight in a division she was once champion in. Vieira, who beat Miesha Tate last time out, will be hoping a win over another former champ will get her into title contention.

The co-main event for this one is Santiago Ponzinibbo vs. Michel Perreira. Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic, Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci and Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park round out the main card.

The prelims are headlined by Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski. The prelims also have Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Corales and Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida.

But before the fights, first we have the weigh-ins. Though we shouldn’t expect the kind of drama we’ve seen lately on the scales, there could still be some misses that force last minute shuffling.

You can watch all the action here. The stream below is provided by Ag. Fight and goes live at 12 PM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 PM ET):

Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Strawweight: Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Prelim card (4 PM ET on ESPN+):

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Heavyweight: Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida

Lightweight: Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Corales

Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes