UFC 274 video: Watch Countdown to Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 274 fight week is here!

On May 7th in Glendale, Arizona, two titles will be on the line. The main event sees lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defend his belt against former interim champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main, Rose Namajunas rematches Carla Esparza for Rose’s strawweight belt. Esparza beat Namajunas in 2015 to win the inaugural title, but during that time she lost the belt and Namajunas has won it twice over.

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 274 video at the top of the page. In addition to the two title bouts, there’s a segment on the lightweight bout between former Bellator champion Michael Chandler and ex-UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.