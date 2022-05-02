Wicked uppercut KO highlights BKFC 24: Hunt vs. Riggs

BKFC’s habit of bringing in fighters with little-to-no pro boxing experience for bare knuckle fights may not be creating a big new wave of future combat sports stars, but it’s absolutely leading to some brutal KO highlights, and this last weekend was no exception.

While former regional MMA neophyte Lorenzo Hunt defended his BKFC light heavyweight title in the BKFC against longtime journeyman and former UFC talent Joe ‘Diesel’ Riggs, the night’s viral moment belonged to a fighter way down on the undercard.

5-2 pro boxer Billy Wagner made his bare knuckle debut against 1-6 MMA fighter Jacob Kreitel earlier in the evening. The bout lasted just 40 seconds, until Wagner landed a massive uppercut-hook combo that sent Kreitel crashing to the mat.

Billy Wagner with the KO



[ #BKFC24 | LIVE NOW | BKTV APP ] pic.twitter.com/Z3pZ5As0KB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 1, 2022

While video from the main event has yet to make its way onto social media, Riggs didn’t fare much better up at the top of the card. Hunt retained his title with a second round KO over the 39-year-old fighting out of Phoenix, AZ. All told ten of the night’s twelve bouts ended inside the distance, including an unfortunate TKO due to “vomiting.”

Here’s a compete rundown of the BKFC 24 results.

Lorenzo Hunt def. Joe Riggs via KO at 1:12 of Round 2

Rusty Crowder def. Louie Lopez via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 2:00 of Round 1

Leo Pla def. Leo Bercier via KO at 1:17 of Round 3

Kai Stewart def. Daniel Gary via KO at 1:10 of Round 1

Andy Nguyen def. Cassie Robb via UD

Sawyer Depee def. William Dunkle via KO at 1:17 of Round 1

Billy Wagner def. Jacob Kreitel via KO at 0:43 of Round 1

Andrew Angelcor def. Timmy Mason via UD

Dallas Davison def. Erik Lopez via KO at 1:08 of Round 2

Braeden Tovey def. JorDan Christensen via TKO (vomiting) at 2:00 of Round 4

James Dennis def. Brian Maxwell via KO at 0:26 of Round 2

Dylan Schulte def. Darrick Gates via KO at 0:10 of Round 1